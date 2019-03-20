The Rapid City man accused of stabbing his brother to death Monday night was trying to rob him, according to a criminal complaint.
James Ladeaux Sr., 54, is charged with first-degree murder while engaging in a robbery, a crime that carries a punishment of either life in prison or the death penalty. He's also charged with aggravated assault against law enforcement officers for allegedly threatening them with a knife. Each aggravated assault charge carries a maximum 25-year prison sentence.
Police found 53-year-old Fredrick Ladeaux unconscious and bleeding in the alley between Main Street and Saint Joseph Street near the intersection with East Boulevard around 11:10 p.m Monday, according to a news release from the Rapid City Police Department.
The responding officer immediately began CPR on Fredrick, but James, who was sitting nearby, got in the officer's way, the press release says. James then took out a knife and began waving it when a second officer arrived and tried to separate the officer from Fredrick. Police tasered James and detained him after he refused to drop the knife, according to the press release. Medical units arrived to continue CPR on Fredrick, but he died at the scene.
No other details are publicly known about what happened during the alleged robbery attempt and stabbing, because a judge agreed to seal the probable cause affidavit for James' arrest.
On Monday, Magistrate Judge Sarah Morrison rescheduled James' initial appearance to Tuesday after he twice said he wasn't listening when she read him his rights. James, who appeared in court via a video feed from jail, later said he was listening, but Morrison said it was clear he wasn't paying attention. James then uttered a profanity and walked away.
Family members of the Ladeauxs said they did not want to talk to the media because they were concerned that stories about his arrest had already made James look bad.