Two years after a man was found dead from an apparent ax attack in a home destroyed by fire in Allen, a man has been accused of murdering him and setting the fire.
Emery Arapahoe III was indicted this week at the federal courthouse in Rapid City on charges of second-degree murder, arson, first-degree burglary and larceny related to the Oct. 16, 2017, death of 24-year-old Ray Waters Jr.
Arapahoe is accused of entering the home of Nathaniel Waters — who pleaded guilty last month to lying about covering up the killing of Ray, his nephew — in order to assault and kill Ray with a "sharp blunt object," according to the indictment. Arapahoe is also accused of setting Nathaniel's home on fire and stealing a pickup truck owned by One Spirit, a nonprofit that helps the Lakota people.
In addition to the alleged murder case, Arapahoe was indicted on two separate cases, each involving assault with a dangerous weapon and assault resulting in a serious injury. In one case, he's accused of attacking a man with a fence post and a heavy blunt object, and stomping on him April 22, 2017, near Pine Ridge. In the other case, he's accused of kicking another man on Nov. 1, 2017, near Kyle.
Though the indictment is the only document filed in the murder case, more details are known about the alleged attack due to Nathaniel Waters' case.
Law enforcement officers responded to a fire at Nathaniel's home around 6 a.m. on Oct. 16, 2017, and found Ray "charred" inside the living room, according to a factual basis document signed by Nathaniel. An agent with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives found that the blaze wasn't an accident and began where Ray was found. After conducting an autopsy, a forensic pathologist found that Ray was dead before the fire began.
The pathologist found that Ray had skull fractures and cuts to his neck that were likely caused by an ax, the document says. A day after the fire, Nathaniel called the owner of a truck that crashed near his home — likely the stolen truck mentioned in Arapahoe's indictment — and asked if he found and removed a green ax. The owner did find a bloody ax that his son had removed. A test later revealed that the blood belonged to Ray.
Nathaniel's indictment says a juvenile was accused of second-degree murder for killing Ray. Arapahoe's indictments do not list his age so it's unclear if he was the juvenile and charged as an adult, if there is another suspect who is a juvenile, or if the juvenile is no longer a suspect.
Arapahoe is now being held at the Pennington County Jail. He is not yet scheduled for a court date, however.