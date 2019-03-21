The federal government has accused a man of stealing $2,004 from Oglala Lakota College on the Pine Ridge reservation.
John Jay Hussman, III was indicted March 19 on a charge of embezzlement and theft from a Native American tribal organization. He allegedly took the money between Dec. 4-17, 2018. If found guilty, Hussman could serve up to five years in prison.
It's unclear if Hussman works for OLC or has some other kind of relationship with the college. The college did not immediately respond for comment.
Hussman pleaded not guilty earlier this year to larceny for allegedly stealing more than $1,000 from a Pizza Hut in 2017. He could also be sent to prison for up to five years if convicted of that crime.
The Rapid City federal court has not scheduled Hussman's initial appearance for his new indictment.