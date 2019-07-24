A man is facing criminal charges after being accused of threatening to murder a prosecutor and to set fire to the federal courthouse in Rapid City.
Steven Shane McCann was arrested July 1 in Colorado and indicted Tuesday at the federal court in Rapid City on two counts of contempt and one count of threatening to murder a federal law enforcement officer, court records show.
The indictment accused McCann of threatening to kill Assistant U.S. Attorney Eric Kelderman on Dec. 21, 2018. McCann is also charged with contempt for allegedly yelling and cursing in front of Judge Karen Schreier and saying, "When I get out, I'm going to burn this place to the ground" as he was escorted out of the federal courtroom in Rapid City.
McCann was in court in December 2018 to be sentenced for violating a condition of his supervised release after he was convicted of being a felon in possession of a firearm, court records show. He was sentenced to 14 months in prison for the violation
Kelderman represented the government during the sentencing hearing and has been involved in other cases with McCann, according to an arrest warrant affidavit written by an FBI agent. "McCann became increasingly agitated with the proceedings" and courtroom audio shows that he cussed multiple times and threatened to burn the courthouse as a deputy U.S. marshal escorted him out of the room.
Once McCann was in a holding area with the marshal, the affidavit says, he said he was going to shoot Kelderman's mother in the head. The marshal made a field report about the comment and later told the FBI agent about it.
During McCann's preliminary hearing — which determines if there is probable cause to continue a case — in Colorado, his defense lawyer admitted that his client made the statement about Kelderman but said McCann has serious mental health conditions and had no intent or means to carry out the threat, court records show.
But the Colorado magistrate judge said the case should go forward since the comment "not only contained a true threat of violence, but manifested an intent to retaliate against the prosecutor for performance of his official duties. The defendant’s focus on the prosecutor as the source of his evils was certainly not unrelated to Mr. Kelderman’s role in the proceedings."
The U.S. Attorney's Office in South Dakota is recusing itself from the case since their colleague is involved, said spokeswoman Ace Crawford. McCann is instead being prosecuted by Nicole Romine from the U.S. Attorney's Office in Wyoming. McCann has not yet been assigned a defense lawyer or upcoming court date.
The Colorado judge ordered that McCann be transferred to South Dakota but it appears he has not yet been booked into the Pennington County Jail, court records and the jail website show.