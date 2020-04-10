Man 'acting erratically' shot by Whitewood police officer

A Whitewood police officer shot a man who began fighting and resisting arrest at a gas station Friday morning, officials say.
The 40-year-old man was taken to Monument Hospital in Rapid City with serious but non-life threatening injuries, according to a news release from the Attorney General’s Office.
The officer is on paid administrative leave while the Division of Criminal Investigations, Highway Patrol and Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office investigate the incident, said Whitewood Police Chief Paul Witcraft.
The officer and civilian’s names weren't included in the news release. Whitewood, which has around 900 residents, is northwest of Sturgis.
The incident began when someone called 911 at 11:15 a.m. to report that a man was “acting erratically” at the Sonset Station at 1322 Laurel Street, the release says. Multiple officers responded and one fired at the man after “a physical altercation occurred.”
Witcraft said the man began resisting and fighting with the officers, who were planning on arresting him for a DUI.
He said the circumstances behind the shooting — including whether the man was armed himself — are under review. He said investigators will be able to examine the officers’ body-worn and patrol vehicle cameras, plus surveillance footage from the gas station.
Witcraft said law enforcement found items in the man’s car after obtaining a search warrant, but he can’t yet share what those items are. He also said he expects that the man will be charged with assaulting the officers.
The DCI will release a report on the details of the incident — and whether Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg finds the shooting was justified or not — in about 30 days, the news release says.
— Contact Arielle Zionts at arielle.zionts@rapidcityjournal.com.
