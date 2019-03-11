A man owes more than $520,000 to the federal government after devising a scheme that targeted people on the Pine Ridge Indian Reservation, according to court documents.
Manaen Dean Matthews is scheduled to admit to planning and carrying out this scheme next Friday at the Rapid City federal courthouse. He's set to plead guilty to wire fraud, conspiracy to defraud the government and making a false claim.
Matthews faces up to 20 years in prison for the wire fraud charge, 10 years for the conspiracy charge and five years for the false claim charge. The U.S. Attorney's Office, however, has agreed to ask the judge for a sentence of no more than six-and-a-half years in prison, according to the plea deal.
From 2015 to 2018 in South Dakota and other states, Matthews filed 1,201 fraudulent federal income tax returns for more than $3.6 million in false claims, according to the factual basis document he signed. As a result, he owes $523,250 in restitution to the International Revenue Service.
It appears Matthews was active in South Dakota from April 2017 to April 2018, when he directed three Rapid City residents to take personal information from people on the reservation and elsewhere in the state by falsely telling them that they would receive large tax refunds. Using that personal information, he filed 186 false tax returns for refunds worth $675,547.
Once Matthews received the fraudulent refunds, the document says, he would take $650 per return for himself and send $100 to the conspirators who helped collect the personal information. Matthews wired at least $18,456 he gained from the scheme to his conspirators from 2017 to 2018.
The three Rapid City residents who helped Matthews are not currently facing criminal charges.