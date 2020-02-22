Man admits to threatening to shoot federal prosecutor

A man has admitted to threatening to shoot a Rapid City-based federal prosecutor in the head, according to court documents.
Steven McCann pleaded guilty Thursday to threatening to assault, kidnap or murder a federal official, court records show. Two charges of contempt of court will be thrown out as part of the plea deal.
The threatening crime carries a maximum sentence of 10 years in prison, but prosecutors with the U.S. Attorney's Office in Wyoming — who are handling the case to avoid a conflict of interest — said they will recommend a punishment on the low end of sentencing guidelines.
McCann threatened Assistant U.S. Attorney Eric Kelderman at the federal courthouse in Rapid City on Dec. 21, 2018, according to the factual basis document he signed. McCann, who was on supervised release after serving prison time for being a felon in possession of a gun, was in court that day for a revocation hearing where a judge would decide if he broke his supervision conditions and if his release should be revoked.
During the hearing, McCann "became agitated" with Kelderman and Judge Karen Schreier, who decided to revoke his release and sentence him to 14 months in prison, the document says.
U.S. Marshals then transported McCann to a cell where he began yelling at the other inmates, the document says. At one point he yelled, "When I get out I'm going to put a bullet in Kelderman's (expletive) head."
McCann was arrested in Colorado before being brought to Rapid City. During a hearing in that state, a defense lawyer admitted that McCann made the statement about Kelderman but said his client has serious mental health conditions and had no intent or means to carry out the threat, court records show.
The Colorado judge said the comment "not only contained a true threat of violence, but manifested an intent to retaliate against the prosecutor for performance of his official duties. The defendant’s focus on the prosecutor as the source of his evils was certainly not unrelated to Mr. Kelderman’s role in the proceedings."
