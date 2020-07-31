Man arrested after allegedly pointing gun at people, firing into the air

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Rapid City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A Rapid City man was arrested Friday morning after being accused of pointing a gun at two people and firing it once outside an apartment complex.

Robert Aguiniga, 18, was arrested after surrendering to the Special Response Team, according to police spokesman Brendyn Medina. Charges are pending.

Someone called 911 at 12:15 a.m. to report the incident at 1920 Monte Vista Drive, Medina said. Officers spoke with witnesses who said Aguiniga pointed a handgun at two people in the parking lot and then fired once into the air.

Officers spent most of the morning investigating what happened and where Aguiniga was, Medina said. They eventually tracked him down to an apartment room that he ran into with a friend.

Officers evacuated the apartment complex, formed a perimeter around the buildings to make sure Aguiniga didn’t escape and called out SRT, Medina said. Portions of Canyon Lake Drive were also closed to the public, according to the department’s Twitter page

Medina said the SRT began communicating with Aguiniga around 6:30 a.m. until he came out around 7:30 a.m.

It was an “extremely long night for our folks,” he said.

Police are investigating what prompted the incident and whether Aguiniga lived in the apartment complex, Medina said. ​

