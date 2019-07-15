A man is facing three charges of aggravated assault after being accused of stabbing three people Friday afternoon in Rapid City.
Nathan Sharpfish was arrested while walking near Kansas City and Fourth streets after the stabbings at the Memorial Park band shell, according to a news release from the Rapid City Police Department.
The stabbings were reported around 6:25 p.m. and the three victims were transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Sharpfish was located based on witnesses descriptions. Once he was handcuffed, witnesses were brought to the area and identified him as the attacker, according to police.