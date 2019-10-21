Nearly all Rapid City police officers expected to find an active shooter situation when they arrived Sunday afternoon at the Rushmore Mall in response to a 911 call reporting gunshots and a man heading toward the building with a weapon.
But it turns out there was no gun or gunfire.
"We were led to believe that we had an active shooter in the mall," police spokesman Brendyn Medina told the Journal on Monday morning. But "police fully investigated the circumstances and found no evidence of a firearm ever involved."
Medina said someone called 911 around 5 p.m. Sunday and passed the phone around to several people who told dispatch they heard gunfire and saw a man in the south parking lot walking toward the mall with a gun.
Officers and medics rushed to the scene and told mall visitors to find shelter, Medina said. In active shooter situations, first responders instruct people to stay put until they determine where the threat is coming from in order to prevent evacuating people toward the shooter.
Witnesses then told detectives that they possibly saw a gun but weren't 100 percent sure, Medina said. Police detained 48-year-old Kenneth Woods of Rapid City after finding him near his car but found no gun on him or inside the vehicle after obtaining a search warrant. Officers did find a mask inside the car, but Medina said he wasn't sure what kind it was.
You have free articles remaining.
They arrested Woods on an existing warrant, obstruction for allegedly giving a false name and initially refusing to comply with commands, and drug possession after a syringe and clear plastic baggy inside the car field tested positive for methamphetamine, according to a news release.
"The response was very impressive" to the active shooter report, Medina said. "This is why we work so closely with the mall" by hosting active shooter trainings there and studying its layout.
People are allowed to walk around with guns in South Dakota since the state allows open carry, but it's illegal to point or shoot the weapon at people, Medina said.
The mall bans "weapons of any type" on its property, according to the code of conduct on its website. Medina said someone carrying a gun on private property that bans them would probably be arrested on a trespassing rather than a weapons charge.
"It all depends on the behavior" and police will respond to any report of a threatening or aggressive person with a weapon, he said.