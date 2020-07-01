Man arrested for transporting hemp sentenced for ingesting cocaine, pot

Kinney said his client told the judge that the arrest was a “wake-up call” and he plans to get treatment for his cocaine use. He said the judge’s suspended imposition sentence is what he had sought.

Van Gorp did not respond to messages from the Journal.

Kinney said Van Gorp asked the judge to sentence Herzberg to jail but did not request a specific amount of time. He said Van Gorp said the product Herzberg was carrying should not count as an aggravating factor but also defended the initial charges and the deputy who arrested him.

If a deputy finds “two large garbage sacks of something that smells like marijuana and looks like it, what is he expected to do,” Kinney said Van Gorp said.

The judge said she would not consider the original hemp vs. marijuana debate in her sentencing since those charges were dismissed, Kinney said.

In this case “the people who really lost here were the buyers” in Minnesota, Kinney said. He said the company — which planned to turn the hemp into CBD oil — lost money when the hemp was seized and then spent money to help Herzberg with his legal case. He said there's no point in trying to retrieve the 300 pounds of hemp taken by the state because the plant lost its use after being in storage for so long.