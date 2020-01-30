Man charged with murdering brother who died from blood loss after beating

Eric eventually became unconscious and was given CPR before being taken to the emergency room at the Indian Health Service hospital where he died around 9:15 a.m., according to the affidavit and an earlier news release from the Oglala Sioux tribal police. An autopsy found he had more than 20 cuts to his head and an unknown number of lacerations to his back. He died from blood loss due to blunt force trauma.

The brother who called 911 told the agent that Eric had called him around 4:03 a.m., but he couldn't understand him so he went back to sleep. But he was quickly awaken again once his dogs started barking. He looked outside and saw that Eric was standing on the porch covered in blood. He said Eric told him that Larry beat him up.

The BIA agent and an FBI agent interviewed another relative the next day who she said she had woken to a commotion in the living room where Larry and Eric were fighting.