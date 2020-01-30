Man charged with murdering brother who died from blood loss after beating

A man detained near Porcupine last week in relation to his brother's death is accused of beating him so badly that he died of blood loss.
Lawrence "Larry" Pourier was charged by complaint on Jan. 24 with murder with killing his brother Eric Pourier on Jan. 22. If found guilty, he could be sentenced up to life in prison.
The case was unsealed on Wednesday before Larry pleaded not guilty at his initial appearance at the federal courthouse in Rapid City, court records show. The 51-year-old is detained without bond at the Pennington County Jail.
What follows is alleged in an affidavit signed by an agent with the Bureau of Indian Affairs:
A third Pourier brother called 911 around 4:24 a.m on the 22nd to report that Larry had assaulted Eric at their mother's home near Porcupine. Police officers with the Oglala Sioux Tribe arrived to find Eric — who was still alive and able to speak — sitting on a chair covered in his own blood. His right hand, right check and neck were "extremely swollen" and he had a large cuts on his wrist and the back of his head.
Eric, 42, told the officers he was trying to get Larry to go sleep when the brother started attacking him, hitting him at least 20 times with a bar with some kind of hook on the end.
Eric eventually became unconscious and was given CPR before being taken to the emergency room at the Indian Health Service hospital where he died around 9:15 a.m., according to the affidavit and an earlier news release from the Oglala Sioux tribal police. An autopsy found he had more than 20 cuts to his head and an unknown number of lacerations to his back. He died from blood loss due to blunt force trauma.
The brother who called 911 told the agent that Eric had called him around 4:03 a.m., but he couldn't understand him so he went back to sleep. But he was quickly awaken again once his dogs started barking. He looked outside and saw that Eric was standing on the porch covered in blood. He said Eric told him that Larry beat him up.
The BIA agent and an FBI agent interviewed another relative the next day who she said she had woken to a commotion in the living room where Larry and Eric were fighting.
The two agents then interviewed Larry who said Eric woke him up for no reason while he was sleeping on a couch. Larry said a scuffle ensured and Eric forced him to the ground. He said he cut his head after hitting it against the corner of a wall. The two separated and Eric went downstairs while Larry went to the garage to grab a two-foot-long stick with the circumference of a broom handle. Larry said he went downstairs to tell Eric to leave the home, but they began fighting. Larry said he struck Eric in the back of head five or 10 times while Eric was kneeling near his bed.
The affidavit does not say whether Larry explained why he attacked his brother.
Eric was the youngest of nine children, according to his obituary at the Sioux Funeral Home. He grew up in the Porcupine area, graduated from Red Cloud High School and earned two associates degree from Oglala Lakota College in Lakota and general studies. He also studied fine arts at Chadron State College in Nebraska.
Eric had "an artistic mind" and was "an accomplished, trained and educated artist" who worked in multiple mediums, the obituary says. He was also an accomplished musician who played multiple instruments and wrote and composed his own songs.
He worked at the IHS's Health Information Department for nine years.
"Eric will always be remembered for his creative mind, his gentle character, his generosity, his consideration for others, his willingness to help where he was called upon, and for the genuine compassion he exemplified throughout his life," the obituary says. "He will be greatly missed by many."
