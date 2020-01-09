Man charged with statutory rape, child porn possession now accused of raping 8-year-old

A Rapid City man currently facing charges of statutory rape and child pornography possession is now accused of raping an 8-year-old.

Nathan Hankins, 27, was indicted in Lawrence County last month on two charges of first-degree rape that allegedly occurred in the summer of 2018, court records show. If found guilty, he could be sentenced up to life in prison.

He could alternatively be convicted of two counts of sexual contact with a minor, crimes that carry a 15-year maximum prison stay.

The indictment does not mention the gender of the victim, where the alleged rape occurred, or if there's any relationship between Hankins and the victim.

Hankins' new indictment means he's now facing sex crime charges in two South Dakota jurisdictions and in federal court.