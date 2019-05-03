A Rapid City man facing charges for allegedly trying to kill a Regional Health doctor is now formally accused of asking people to help him murder a witness and former judge in the case.
William Thoman, 63, was charged by complaint May 2 with two counts of criminal solicitation by facilitating the aiding and abetting of the first-degree murders of Judge Jane Wipf Pfeifle and Ken Jones between March 28 and May 1, court records show. Each charge carries a maximum punishment of 50 years in prison.
A judge agreed to seal the probable cause affidavit, but Trevor Thielen, a prosecutor with the Attorney General's Office, previously said in court that Thoman was under investigation for asking inmates at the Pennington County Jail if they could help him "take care" of Pfeifle and Jones.
Thielen told the Journal he believes Thoman asked people to help him kill Pfeifle and Jones but would not say how he learned of the allegations.
Pfeifle was the judge overseeing Thoman's attempted murder case but recused herself after learning about the alleged threat he made against her. Jones reported Thoman to police, according to police reports.
Jones told police that in September 2018 Thoman asked him for a handgun and if he knew anyone who could make someone "go away," the reports say. Thoman allegedly said he wanted to be "up close and personal" with the doctor when he realized he was going to die. Police later listened as Jones called Thoman back to ask if he was going to kill the doctor. "If I can help that process along, I will," Thoman allegedly responded.
John Fitzgerald, Thoman's lawyer in the original case, could not immediately be reached for comment. In that case, Thoman has pleaded not guilty to attempted first-degree murder and criminal solicitation. According to police reports, Thoman believes the doctor failed to properly treat his wife, who died of cancer.
A judge or grand jury will soon decide whether there is probable cause for Thoman's new charges.
Thoman recently posted the $250,000 cash/surety bond from his original case but was arrested and booked back into jail on May 2, according to the jail website.