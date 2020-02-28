Man could face life in prison for fatal hit-and-run accident in Rapid City

Matousek would not be facing as stiff as a penalty if South Dakota treated drug ingestion like other states — some states have no such law and South Dakota is the only state that makes it a felony. If he only had only two previous felony convictions, he would be facing a maximum punishment of 15 years in prison for the manslaughter charge and five years for the hit-and-run.

A legislative committee rejected a bill earlier this month that would have changed drug ingestion to a misdemeanor.

The Rapid City Police Department says Matousek was driving a Pontiac Bonneville "at an extremely high rate of speed" before hitting two cars at the intersection of East Boulevard and East New York Street around 12:25 p.m. on Oct. 5, 2018. The Bonneville, driving southbound on East Boulevard, hit a Pontiac Grand Prix and another vehicle as the Grand Prix, driven by Dillon's mother, attempted to turn left onto westbound East New York from northbound East Boulevard.