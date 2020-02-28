Man could face life in prison for fatal hit-and-run accident in Rapid City

A man accused of killing an infant during a 2018 hit-and-run accident in Rapid City faces up to a life sentence due to the state's habitual offender laws.
George Matousek, 37, pleaded not guilty Friday at the Pennington County Court to second-degree manslaughter and hit-and-run with injury in the Oct. 5, 2018, death of 1-year-old Mackayla Dillon. He also pleaded not guilty to driving under suspension, a misdemeanor punishable by up to 30 days in jail.
The manslaughter charge usually carries a maximum penalty of 10 years in prison, while the hit-and-run charge usually carries a maximum punishment of two years in prison.
But South Dakota's habitual offender laws say that if someone is convicted of a felony after already being convicted of three felonies including at least one "crime of violence," they can be sentenced to up to life in prison without parole.
Matousek was previously convicted of a 2006 firearm assault in California (which counts as a "crime of violence), a 2012 identity-theft incident in Washington and a 2015 drug-ingestion case in South Dakota, Judge Jeff Connolly said in court.
Matousek would not be facing as stiff as a penalty if South Dakota treated drug ingestion like other states — some states have no such law and South Dakota is the only state that makes it a felony. If he only had only two previous felony convictions, he would be facing a maximum punishment of 15 years in prison for the manslaughter charge and five years for the hit-and-run.
A legislative committee rejected a bill earlier this month that would have changed drug ingestion to a misdemeanor.
The Rapid City Police Department says Matousek was driving a Pontiac Bonneville "at an extremely high rate of speed" before hitting two cars at the intersection of East Boulevard and East New York Street around 12:25 p.m. on Oct. 5, 2018. The Bonneville, driving southbound on East Boulevard, hit a Pontiac Grand Prix and another vehicle as the Grand Prix, driven by Dillon's mother, attempted to turn left onto westbound East New York from northbound East Boulevard.
Dillon died after she and two adults in the Grand Prix were taken to the hospital for life-threatening injuries. Brittany Romey, Dillon's mother, previously told the Journal that her daughter loved smiling, being with her family, playing with balloons and listening to music.
Matousek fled the crash scene and the police department identified him as the suspect in September 2019 after nearly a year of detective work that included examining witness interviews, surveillance footage and forensic evidence.
Matousek, who found his way to Washington state, was booked into the Spokane County Jail the next month. The jail called the Spokane County Sheriff's Office in November to say Matousek has a warrant out of South Dakota, the office previously told the Journal. A deputy then visited Matousek in jail to arrest him on that warrant and the Rapid City Police Department began the extradition process. He was booked into the Pennington County Jail on Feb. 5, according to the jail's website.
Matousek is expected to return to court for a non-evidentiary motions hearing at 9:30 a.m. on March 27.
— Contact Arielle Zionts at arielle.zionts@rapidcityjournal.com.