The FBI has identified the man who died Jan. 27 after being shot at by police in Rosebud.
Jacob Archambault, a 25-year-old from St. Francis, "died as the result of a tribal officer involved shooting," FBI spokesman Kevin Smith said in an email.
Smith said no further details, such as the officer's or officers' names, are available during the ongoing investigation.
While Smith's statement implied Archambault died after being shot by one officer, an earlier press release by the Rosebud Sioux Tribe Law Enforcement Services said officers, not one officer, shot at Archambault's car and that the car later crashed down a cliff. The RST release did not make it clear how exactly Archambault died.
According to the RST release, the incident began when someone reported an intoxicated man who was breaking windows and trying to hurt his family in St. Francis. A caller gave a description of the man's vehicle once he left the area.
An RST officer tried to stop the vehicle once he saw it in Rosebud, according to the release. But the man drove away toward a housing area. Another officer joined the pursuit and the suspect vehicle drove up an old gravel trail that leads to the Soldier Hill homes. Officers were able to identify the driver and realized he had a tribal warrant.
Once at the top of the trail, the suspect vehicle was unable to drive on to the pavement road and was blocked by two police cars, the release said. The driver then rammed his vehicle into one of the police cars. The officers fired at the suspect vehicle, which traveled over a cliff and rolled to the bottom. The RST Ambulance Service pronounced the man dead at the scene and tried to extricate him from the vehicle.