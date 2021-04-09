Man dead, another injured after shooting at Rapid City motel

Detectives alerted all officers to be on the lookout for the Hyundai and a patrol officer spotted it around 6:30 p.m. near the intersection of Nowlin Street and Farlow Avenue, Medina said.

The area is located in a residential neighborhood off Haines Avenue, just over a mile northwest of the motel.

By the time the officer turned around to stop the Hyundai, Medina said, the driver had parked the vehicle and the group inside the car fled inside a home, which was already filled with other people.

Medina said he didn’t know how many people were inside the vehicle and house.

Officers, some whom were speaking with civilians, stood outside a home on the west side of Farlow Avenue on Friday evening. An ambulance and medic vehicle were at the scene but Medina said he had no reports of injuries related to the incident.

The SWAT team is sometimes called out when suspects flee into buildings and might be armed, such as in this incident. Medina said the SWAT team wasn’t needed because while the suspects fled into the home, they maintained communication and were providing a “decent level of compliance” with officers.