A man died Monday after he allegedly tried to assault multiple people while he was in an excited delirium, then was pepper-sprayed and Tasered by police trying to subdue him.
Rapid City police said in a news release Monday afternoon that the man, who was not identified, was experiencing excited delirium just before 10:30 a.m. near the area of East Omaha Street and Maple Avenue, where he reportedly broke the back hatch of a passing vehicle and climbed inside, trying to fight people inside the vehicle.
The driver of the vehicle stopped near the Avanti Motel at 102 Maple Ave. and everyone got out, including the suspect. When he exited the vehicle, the suspect then started damaging an SUV parked nearby, according to police. At one point, police say the man was head-butting the SUV.
Soon after, police say the man went to the motel, broke out a window and went into an occupied room. The person inside the room hit the man with a baseball bat several times, police said, before he left the room and was confronted by police officers.
Police say the man refused to comply with officer commands and was pepper-sprayed and Tasered before being subdued. A medical unit treated him at the scene for injuries sustained during the burglary/assault.
He was transported from the scene via ambulance, but later died at the hospital. His name is not being released until family have been notified.
An autopsy has been scheduled to determine the man’s cause of death, and the investigation is ongoing.
Excited delirium, according to the U.S. National Library of Medicine, is "characterized by agitation, aggression, acute distress and sudden death, often in the pre-hospital care setting. It is typically associated with the use of drugs that alter dopamine processing, hyperthermia, and, most notably, sometimes with death of the affected person in the custody of law enforcement."
Police spokesman Brendyn Medina said it's too soon to tell what caused the excited delirium in this case.
He said no one in the burglarized vehicle was hurt, but the person in the hotel room had some minor injuries after the incident.