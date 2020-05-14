You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Man dies after shootout with Rapid City police, AG's office says
alert featured

Man dies after shootout with Rapid City police, AG's office says

{{featured_button_text}}
police shooting 1.jpg

Officers from the Rapid City Police and Pennington County Sheriff's departments surround the scene of an officer-involved shooting in east Rapid City on Wednesday evening.

 Kent Bush Journal Staff

A man died Thursday morning after a shootout with Rapid City Police officers, according to the Attorney General's Office. 

The Attorney General's Office is not yet identifying the suspect, the names of the officer or officers who shot the man, or other details about the incident.

The incident began near the intersection of East Saint Patrick Street and East Highway 44 around 6:30 or 6:45 p.m. on Wednesday, Police Chief Karl Jegeris said at the scene.

Rapid City officers began "what was possibly going to be a routine traffic stop and it was nothing close to routine," he said. 

There were three people in the vehicle and "one of the occupants rather quickly got out and began firing upon the officers," Jegeris said. “Clearly, the suspect was intending to shoot a police officer.”

“They immediately exchanged gunfire," Jegeris said of the suspect and officers. 

The police chief said the suspect hit a patrol vehicle but no officer. Jegeris said the officers fired back and shot the suspect, who was taken to Monument Health with "life-threatening injuries." 

Jegeris said he didn't know the purpose of the traffic stop or which seat the suspect was sitting in. He said the two others in the vehicle were not being cooperative with police during their initial interviews. It's unclear if they have been arrested or released. 

Mark Vargo, Pennington County state's attorney, said he couldn't comment on any pending charges against the two people in the car. 

The investigation into the shooting will be conducted by the Division of Criminal Investigations, said Tim Bormann, spokesman for the Attorney General's Office. The DCI report — and whether the Attorney General finds the police shooting to be justified or not — will be released in about 30 days. 

— Contact Arielle Zionts at arielle.zionts@rapidcityjournal.com

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News