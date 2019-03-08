A Black Hawk man is facing criminal charges after allegedly hitting a deputy with his vehicle Thursday afternoon, according to a press release from the Meade County Sheriff's Office.
Dylan Vandierendonck, 24, was charged with aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer and aggravated eluding for his alleged actions against Deputy Branden Torres. He was also charged with DUI.
Around 5:45 p.m. March 7, Torres responded to a call about Vandierendonck using his car to block a snow plow at the intersection of Timberline Road and Conifer Circle, the press release says.
Torres told Vandierendonck he was blocking the plow and began to conduct a field sobriety test on him, but Vandierendonck got back in his car and drove away. As Torres ordered Vandierendonck to stop and tried to open the driver's door, he was struck by the vehicle, the press release says.
Vandierendonck was later taken into custody at his home while Torres was released after being treated for his injuries at Rapid City Regional Hospital.