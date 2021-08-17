Man facing murder charge in Friday shooting held on $750,000 cash bond

As the family of a Rapid City man grieves his death, the man accused of killing him is in custody while a second person of interest continues to evade law enforcement.
The man suspected of shooting Freeman is William Daly, 31. He has been charged with first-degree murder and is being held on a $750,000 cash bond at the Pennington County Jail.
Daly was detained shortly after the shooting was reported Friday morning.
Brendyn Medina, spokesperson for the Rapid City Police Department, said Tuesday that a large part of the investigation has shifted toward identifying and locating a female person-of-interest. Medina said no other information other than what's already been released is available at this time.
Anyone with any information on the identity of this female or the shooting incident in general is encouraged to contact Detective Jake LeLaCheur at 605-394-4134. An anonymous text can also be submitted by texting the letters ‘RCPD’ and the information to 847411.
A GoFundMe page has been set up for the 20-year-old victim of Friday's shooting.
Austin Freeman, of Rapid City, was killed after being shot near the intersection of N. Maple Avenue and Van Buren Street.
"Austin was a big brother, a son, a grandson, a nephew. Austin had such a contagious laugh, you could hear it across the house," wrote Megan Earley in an update on the GoFundMe page.
"He loved playing PlayStation with his younger brothers, loved annoying his sister, loved just coming over to grandma and grandpa's and say 'Hey what you doing?' Austin was such a caring, lovable teddy bear."
Funds raised on the GoFundMe page will go toward funeral expenses. As of 4 p.m. Tuesday, $2,895 of the $10,000 goal had been raised.
According to information included on Freeman's GoFundMe page, Freeman was walking to his grandmother's house Friday morning when he was shot.
Rapid City Police Captain James Johns said Freeman appeared to be an innocent victim of drug related violence and was at the wrong place at the wrong time.