{{featured_button_text}}
090519-nws-death

The Rapid City man found dead at Canyon Lake Park early Tuesday morning was found near a firearm and with a gunshot wound to his chest, according to police.

 Hannah Hunsinger, Journal staff

The Rapid City man found dead at Canyon Lake Park early Tuesday morning was found near a firearm and with a gunshot wound to his chest, according to a news release from the Rapid City Police Department.

"We're exploring all possibilities right now and trying to get to the bottom of it," police spokesman Brendyn Medina said Wednesday. 

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

David Butler, a 59-year-old from Rapid City, was found by walkers near a path at the park around 6:10 a.m. Tuesday, the release says. First responders found him dead with a single gunshot wound to the chest and found the firearm near where he was found. 

Anyone with information about the death should contact the Rapid City Police Department at 605-394-4134 or send an anonymous tip by texting "RCPD" and the information to 847411.

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

— Contact Arielle Zionts at arielle.zionts@rapidcityjournal.com

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0