The Rapid City man found dead at Canyon Lake Park early Tuesday morning was found near a firearm and with a gunshot wound to his chest, according to a news release from the Rapid City Police Department.
"We're exploring all possibilities right now and trying to get to the bottom of it," police spokesman Brendyn Medina said Wednesday.
David Butler, a 59-year-old from Rapid City, was found by walkers near a path at the park around 6:10 a.m. Tuesday, the release says. First responders found him dead with a single gunshot wound to the chest and found the firearm near where he was found.
Anyone with information about the death should contact the Rapid City Police Department at 605-394-4134 or send an anonymous tip by texting "RCPD" and the information to 847411.