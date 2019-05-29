A federal jury has found a Pine Ridge man guilty of seriously injuring two men after shooting them at a party last year.
The jury ruled Friday that Lester Waters, Jr. is guilty of two counts of assault resulting in a serious bodily injury, two counts of assault with a dangerous weapon, and two counts of using a firearm in relation to a crime of violence for shooting Elgie Iron Bear and Charles Janis with a 9 mm pistol on Jan. 25, 2018, in Pine Ridge.
Janis was shot in the face, needed surgery and had his jaw wired shut while Iron Bear became paralyzed after a "devastating injury to his spinal cord," according to an FBI affidavit.
Waters faces at least 10 years in prison for each firearm charge and a maximum sentence of 10 years for each assault charge. His sentencing date has not been scheduled.
The jury came to its decision after listening to three days of testimony from Waters, Iron Bear, Janis, others who attended the party, medical experts, and local and federal law enforcement officials, court records show. Evidence presented included photographs of bullet holes and blood stains, the gun and casings used in the shooting, and Iron Bear and Janis' medical records.
The shooting happened at a house party during the early hours of Jan. 25, 2018, according to the affidavit. A woman at the party told police she heard gunshots and saw Waters standing with an arm raised above his head, firing a black handgun. She said she heard Iron Bear say he couldn't feel his legs as his friends took him to the hospital.
It was obvious "when watching Waters’ behavior post-arrest that he had previously consumed methamphetamine," the agent wrote in his affidavit, adding that two women told investigators that Waters had offered them meth in exchange for cleaning the house.
Waters admitted to shooting both Iron Bear and Janis during an interview with a Bureau of Indian Affairs agent, according to the affidavit. He said he was trying to scare people because he thought people were going after him.