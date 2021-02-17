Man gets 45 years in prison after DNA links him to 2012 rape in Belle Fourche

Boice admitted to the crime when interviewed by Garland, Roetzel said, but said he was high on methamphetamine, didn't have a gun and didn't remember what was going through his head at the time. He said he left after the victim's phone rang, which made him feel like he was snapping out of a nightmare, Day said.

Even if he was high, "this was a planned attacked, a planned assault" since he brought a mask and duct tape to the scene, Roetzel said.

He read a letter from the victim that said the rape has impacted her personality, career and relationships. She said she has anxiety, depression and post-traumatic stress disorder, and has twice had to go to the ER for mental health emergencies. The woman said she's triggered and has flashbacks when she sees duct tape, masked men or people dressed in black.

Boice "stole the comfort of my home town" so I moved out of state, said the woman.

Boice committed a "heinous crime" and his life has been a "nightmare that he's lived every day since," said his lawyer Nate Nelson. He's "extremely remorseful."

Nelson said meth turned his client into a "sex-crazed spun-out person," and that he had smoked and snorted the drug the morning of the rape.