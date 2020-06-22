Man gets maximum punishment after fleeing from Rapid City hit-and-run that killed infant

Zeljkovic had said Matousek was previously convicted of a 2006 firearm assault in California (which counts as a "crime of violence), a 2012 identity-theft incident in Washington, and a 2015 drug-ingestion case in South Dakota.

Zeljkovic later told the Journal that he learned the California conviction had been expunged. Having two previous felony convictions lowered Matousek’s maximum punishment 15 years.

Matousek was driving a Pontiac Bonneville "at an extremely high rate of speed" before hitting two cars at the intersection of East Boulevard and East New York Street on Oct. 5, 2018, according to the the Rapid City Police Department.

The Bonneville, driving southbound on East Boulevard, hit a Pontiac Grand Prix and another vehicle as the Grand Prix, driven by Dillon's mother, attempted to turn left onto westbound East New York from northbound East Boulevard.

Dillon died after she and two adults in the Grand Prix were taken to the hospital for life-threatening injuries. Brittany Romey, Dillon's mother, previously told the Journal that her daughter loved smiling, being with her family, playing with balloons and listening to music.