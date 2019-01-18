The FBI has identified the man fatally shot Jan. 13 by a federal officer at the White Lake rest area on Interstate 90 in central South Dakota.
The man killed was Nathan Thoe, a 34-year-old from Hortonville, Wis., the FBI said in a news release.
The FBI is not yet sharing which agency the officer worked for, why Thoe was shot nor why Thoe was wanted.
But it said Thoe was part of an ongoing investigation by federal authorities, and officers from multiple agencies tried to serve him an arrest warrant on Jan. 13.
Whether more details will be released about the shooting will be a discussion between the FBI, U.S. Attorney's Office and others, said Robert Perry, an FBI assistant special agent in charge.