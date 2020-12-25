Man killed in shooting, other wounded by officer in overnight Rapid City incidents

One man was killed in a Christmas Eve shooting while another was shot and wounded by a Rapid City Police officer after refusing to put down a shotgun early Christmas morning, according to the police department.
“This is definitely not the news we’d like to be delivering on Christmas Day,” Chief Don Hedrick said in a Facebook video recorded at 5:55 a.m. Friday at the scene of the second incident.
“However in the spirit of transparency we feel it’s important from a public safety standpoint to share what’s going on and what occurred in our community,” he said.
Someone called 911 just after 11 p.m. Thursday to report that they were hearing gunshots on the 1000 block of Silverleaf Avenue, Hedrick said. Officers arrived and found a man lying in the street who had been shot.
Officers began providing aid to the man but he later died at the hospital, Hedrick said. The identity of the victim is being withheld until family is notified.
It’s unclear how many times and where on his body the man was shot.
Hedrick said the second incident began around 3:45 a.m. Friday when an officer conducted a traffic stop near the intersection of Milwaukee and East Jackson streets.
The vehicle pulled over and “immediately one of the occupants ran from the vehicle, leaving the door open,” Hedrick said.
A second man holding a shotgun then got out of the car, he said.
“The officer asked repeatedly for the individual to drop the shotgun, he did not,” Hedrick said.
He said the officer shot at the man, who fell to the ground and dropped the shotgun. The officer provided first aid before medics brought the man to the hospital.
Law enforcement arrived to interview five other occupants in the car, Hedrick said. The man who ran away is still missing but is not believed to be a danger. He said police believe the man was trying to escape the officer but hadn’t planned on hurting him.
It’s unclear why the traffic stop was initiated, whether the man was holding or pointing the shotgun at the officer, and where on his body he was shot.
The two incidents are not related to each other, Hedrick said.
Police and the Pennington County Sheriff’s Office are continuing to search for the shooter from Christmas Eve, said Chief Deputy Willie Whelchel. The Department of Criminal Investigation at the Attorney General’s Office is investigating the officer shooting, Hedrick said.
— Contact Arielle Zionts at arielle.zionts@rapidcityjournal.com.