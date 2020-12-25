Man killed in shooting, other wounded by officer in overnight Rapid City incidents

One man was killed in a Christmas Eve shooting while another was shot and wounded by a Rapid City Police officer after refusing to put down a shotgun early Christmas morning, according to the police department.

“This is definitely not the news we’d like to be delivering on Christmas Day,” Chief Don Hedrick said in a Facebook video recorded at 5:55 a.m. Friday at the scene of the second incident.

“However in the spirit of transparency we feel it’s important from a public safety standpoint to share what’s going on and what occurred in our community,” he said.

Someone called 911 just after 11 p.m. Thursday to report that they were hearing gunshots on the 1000 block of Silverleaf Avenue, Hedrick said. Officers arrived and found a man lying in the street who had been shot.

Officers began providing aid to the man but he later died at the hospital, Hedrick said. The identity of the victim is being withheld until family is notified.

It’s unclear how many times and where on his body the man was shot.

Hedrick said the second incident began around 3:45 a.m. Friday when an officer conducted a traffic stop near the intersection of Milwaukee and East Jackson streets.