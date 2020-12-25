Man killed in shooting, teen wounded by officer in overnight Rapid City incidents

One man was killed in a Christmas Eve shooting while a teenager was wounded by a Rapid City Police officer after aiming a shotgun at the officer and refusing to put it down early Christmas morning, according to the police department.
“This is definitely not the news we’d like to be delivering on Christmas Day,” Chief Don Hedrick said in a Facebook video recorded at 5:55 a.m. Friday at the scene of the second incident.
“However in the spirit of transparency we feel it’s important from a public safety standpoint to share what’s going on and what occurred in our community,” he said.
Someone called 911 just after 11 p.m. Thursday to report that they were hearing gunshots on the 1000 block of Silverleaf Avenue, Hedrick said. Officers arrived and found a man lying in the street who had been shot.
The 31-year-old man had multiple bullet wounds to his upper body, according to police spokesman Brendyn Medina.
Officers began providing aid to the man but he later died at the hospital, Hedrick said. The identity of the victim is being withheld until family is notified.
Hedrick said the second incident began around 3:45 a.m. Friday when an officer conducted a traffic stop near the intersection of Milwaukee and East Jackson streets. It's unclear what alleged violation the traffic stop was for.
The vehicle pulled over and “immediately one of the occupants ran from the vehicle, leaving the door open,” Hedrick said.
A second person holding a shotgun then got out of the car, he said. The person, later identified as a 15-year-old boy, was pointing the weapon at the officer, Medina said.
“The officer asked repeatedly for the individual to drop the shotgun, he did not,” Hedrick said.
He said the officer shot at the person, who fell to the ground and dropped the shotgun. The officer provided first aid before medics brought the teen to the hospital.
Law enforcement arrived to interview five other occupants in the car, Hedrick said. The man who ran away is still missing but is not believed to be a danger. He said police believe the man was trying to escape the officer but hadn’t planned on hurting him.
Surveillance footage from a home on Van Buren Street near the intersection of Milwaukee Street appears to capture the person running away. Sirens can be heard in the background.
A second surveillance video captures the sound of multiple gunshots being fired followed by the sound of sirens. Medina confirmed the officer fired multiple times.
The 15-year-old was alive as of Friday morning, Medina said.
Police and the Pennington County Sheriff’s Office are continuing to search for the shooter from Christmas Eve, said Chief Deputy Willie Whelchel. The Department of Criminal Investigation at the Attorney General’s Office is investigating the officer shooting, Hedrick said. Medina said the police department has a policy to place all officers who shoot at people on paid leave during the investigation.
The two incidents are not related to each other, Hedrick said.
