Man killed in shooting, teen wounded by officer in overnight Rapid City incidents

The vehicle pulled over and “immediately one of the occupants ran from the vehicle, leaving the door open,” Hedrick said.

A second person holding a shotgun then got out of the car, he said. The person, later identified as a 15-year-old boy, was pointing the weapon at the officer, Medina said.

“The officer asked repeatedly for the individual to drop the shotgun, he did not,” Hedrick said.

He said the officer shot at the person, who fell to the ground and dropped the shotgun. The officer provided first aid before medics brought the teen to the hospital.

Law enforcement arrived to interview five other occupants in the car, Hedrick said. The man who ran away is still missing but is not believed to be a danger. He said police believe the man was trying to escape the officer but hadn’t planned on hurting him.

Surveillance footage from a home on Van Buren Street near the intersection of Milwaukee Street appears to capture the person running away. Sirens can be heard in the background.

A second surveillance video captures the sound of multiple gunshots being fired followed by the sound of sirens. Medina confirmed the officer fired multiple times.