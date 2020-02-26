Man owes $40,700 in restitution after damaging Pine Ridge School

A man owes $40,700 in restitution after going on a 2018 rampage through the Pine Ridge School, leaving a bloody and ink-stained "path of destruction in his wake."

Nicholas Otter Robe was ordered to pay the restitution to the Bureau of Indian Education (BIE), Pine Ridge School District during his sentencing hearing Tuesday at federal court in Rapid City, court records show.

Otter Robe, who pleaded guilty to third-degree burglary, was sentenced to five years of probation that involves completing substance abuse and mental health treatment. A charge of destroying government property was dropped as part of the plea deal.

Otter Robe broke into the school early on June 2, 2018, according to the factual basis document he signed:

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-525-6397 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

That morning, Oglala Sioux tribal officers found two damaged vehicles in the parking lot of Pine Ridge School, a federal BIE school on the Pine Ridge Reservation. The vehicles, which had U.S. Government tags, had a destroyed windshield, damage beneath a steering wheel, muddy footprints on the hood of a car and blood stains on a driver seat.

Blood was also found on the ground between the vehicles, on the outside of a broken window to the principal's office — which Otter Robe broke into before 4 a.m. — and inside the school building.