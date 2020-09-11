Man pleads guilty to 2012 Belle Fourche rape case solved through DNA, genealogy

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Rapid City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A man who was arrested with the help of DNA and genealogy has pleaded guilty to raping a woman in Belle Fourche eight years ago.

Shane Boice, a 33-year-old from Nisland, pleaded guilty Sept. 3 at the Butte County Courthouse to second-degree rape for raping a woman by force, coercion or threat on April 12, 2012, court records show. He could be sentenced up to 50 years in prison.

Two burglary counts related to entering the woman's home in order to rape her were dropped as part of the plea deal.

“We were able to discover the identity of an unknown individual by using DNA to identify relatives and then using genealogy research to build a family tree and deduce who the unknown individual could be,” said Cassie Wendt, Butte County State’s Attorney.

“This case was very difficult for the Belle Fourche community and, of course, was life-changing for the victim of this case,” she said “The victim never gave up on law enforcement, she remained strong and she continued to seek the closure she deserved over the past eight years.”

Wendt said enforcement collected multiple DNA samples after the rape but couldn't identify a suspect through the DNA or any other evidence.