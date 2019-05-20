A Pine Ridge man has pleaded guilty to murdering another man with an ax and then setting fire to the trailer where the victim was sleeping.
Emery Arapahoe III changed his plea Monday in a Rapid City federal courtroom. He pleaded guilty to second-degree murder and arson. Arapahoe, who was younger than 18 at the time of the 2017 crimes but is now charged as an adult, will be sentenced at a later date.
According to court documents, Arapahoe used an ax to murder Raymond Waters Jr. as Waters slept inside a trailer home in Allen on the Pine Ridge Reservation. Arapahoe then started the trailer on fire and drove away in a stolen truck that he crashed a short distance from the trailer.
Arapahoe's plea agreement says he could face up to life in prison and a $250,000 fine for each of the crimes.