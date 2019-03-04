In August, a man walked into the East Boulevard post office in Rapid City and mailed a package to someone in Canton.
Inside was a handgun and ammunition, court records show.
Last week, during a hearing at the federal court in Rapid City, Kohl Hammer pleaded guilty to illegally mailing that gun.
It's illegal for most people to send pistols, revolvers and other small firearms via the United States Post Office, according to 18 U.S. Code § 1715. The military, law enforcement, dealers and manufacturers are exempt.
Hammer now faces up to two years in prison and must forfeit his gun and ammo.
Hammer went to the post office to mail his package on Aug. 27, 2018, according to a statement of facts document he signed. Inside the package was clothing, a Taurus double-action revolver and five rounds of .38 special ammunition.
The package arrived at an address in Canton and law enforcement found the weapon after serving a search warrant, the document says. It's unclear how law enforcement knew or suspected that a weapon had been illegally sent. A special agent with the federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) examined the gun, determined it was a revolver and was illegally sent.
Shipping weapons through the USPS is "a lot more strict" than shipping through private companies, Ashlee Sherrill, spokeswoman for the ATF in St. Paul, Minnesota, told the Journal. "That's really where the snag is."
"Pretty much any legal firearm can be mailed. It's just how it gets mailed and where it gets mailed," Sherrill explained. "Any person considering acquiring or transferring a firearm should contact his or her state attorney general's office to inquire about the laws and possible state or local firearms restrictions."