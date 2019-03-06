A man has admitted to fatally shooting another man during a drug sale in 2017 near Sharps Corner on the Pine Ridge reservation.
Jamie Shoulders pleaded guilty Friday at the Rapid City federal courthouse to second-degree murder for shooting Christopher Janis, a 42-year-old Vermillion man and Marine veteran with a wife and two children. Shoulders could be sentenced to up to life in prison.
As part of the plea deal, the prosecution dropped two other charges: firing a gun during a violent crime and possessing a firearm with a removed serial number.
Shoulders went with Scott Benson and Clarence Yellow Hawk to buy pills from Janis on May 27, 2017, according to a factual basis document he signed. Benson parked the car they were driving in a driveway about two miles north of Sharps Corner.
Shoulders received a handgun from Yellow Hawk, walked to the driver's door of the minivan and shot Janis through the glass at least twice, the document says. Yellow Hawk then took the gun and shot Janis several more times.
Janis was selling some of his prescription hydrocodone painkillers to make extra money so he could take his wife, Erin, to Deadwood for her birthday, prosecutors said when Benson was sentenced to 10 years in prison after pleading guilty to being an accessory to the crime.
Yellow Hawk, who is charged with first-degree murder and other alleged crimes, has until April 12 to reach a plea agreement or go to trial on April 29.