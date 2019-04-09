A man pleaded not guilty Friday to failing to report an alleged murder that occurred in Pine Ridge last month.
Benjmain Wendell Smoke entered his plea at the federal courthouse in Rapid City after being charged with misprision of a felony, when someone knows a felony was committed but fails to report it, court records show. He is charged with not reporting the second-degree murder of Dale Ecoffey Jr., which occurred on March 17 or 18. If found guilty, he could be sent to prison for up to three years.
Unless any juvenile or an adult who had their case sealed is accused of murdering Ecoffey, court records show that no has been charged with killing him. The situation — where someone has been charged in relation to a violent crime but no one has been charged for committing the actual act — is similar to another recent case where a man was charged with lying about and covering up a brutal assault without anyone being charged for the attack itself.
Ecoffey's son reported finding him dead in the passenger seat of a vehicle outside his home in Pine Ridge on the morning of March 18 after repeatedly trying to call him the night before, according to an affidavit signed by a FBI agent. "It was immediately determined that Ecoffey had been murdered" since his face and a eye were swollen, bruised and bloody, and the back of his head had cuts and blood, the agent wrote.
The car had blood in multiple locations, which means Ecoffey was probably killed in another location, put inside the car and then driven to his home, the affidavit says. The doctor who conducted the autopsy found that while Ecoffey had cuts and bruising and a broken throat and rib bones, he died from strangulation.
The agent wrote that he learned that Ecoffey had been with Smoke, Nancy Star Comes Out, Angie Standing Soldier and Dennis Bear Runner at Bear Runner's home on the evening of March 17. After obtaining a search warrant, a Bureau of Indian Affairs agent found blood inside and outside the home and a mop that appeared to have been cleaned.
The FBI and BIA agent interviewed Smoke who confirmed the group was at Bear Runner's home on March 17, the affidavit says. After falling asleep, Smoke said, Standing Soldier woke him up around 3 a.m. and he found Ecoffey laying down on the floor and bleeding from the head. He said he helped Ecoffey to his feet and into vehicle, and Ecoffey started the car.
Smoke told agents he doesn't now how Ecoffey was injured, but he assumed it was Standing Soldier since she had hit him earlier that day with a long, skinny blunt object.
Several hours after helping Ecoffey into his car, Smoke said, he and Standing Soldier checked on Ecoffey and realized he had no pulse. Ecoffey's phone rang and Standing Soldier smashed it before Smoke put it in a trash can. After Standing Soldier asked Smoke to move Ecoffey's body or the car, Smoke moved Ecoffey to the passenger seat and drove him home. Smoke confirmed he was the person in surveillance footage from a a home near Ecoffey's that shows someone exiting his car around 6:30 a.m. March 18. He also admitted to wiping down the steering wheel with a rag.
Smoke denied knowing or seeing Ecoffey being strangled, the FBI agent wrote. The agent said Smoke's story about Ecoffey being able to walk to his car is unlikely.
Standing Soldier told the BIA agent that Smoke has assaulted her and other women in the past, and the FBI agent learned that Smoke is a registered sex offender, the affidavit says.
Standing Soldier at first told the FBI agent that she saw Ecoffey leave the party on the night of March 17, but she later admitted she wasn't telling the truth and that she saw Smoke assault Ecoffey that evening. She said Smoke pushed Ecoffey out the front door, damaging the screen door. Standing Soldier said she saw Smoke leave the house for about 15 minutes at 3 a.m. and for 45 minutes at 6 a.m.
The FBI agent later took Standing Soldier to Bear Runner's home and she showed him the area where Smoke destroyed Ecoffey's cellphone the next morning. The BIA agent found a battery that matched Ecoffey's phone.
Standing Soldier and the others at the party do not appear to be charged with any crime related to Ecoffey's death. Charges would not appear if any of them are juveniles or if a judge ordered their case sealed.
Smoke will remain in jail at least until his detention hearing on Thursday, court records show. He's scheduled for a preliminary hearing, where a judge determines whether there is probable cause to continue a case, on April 17.