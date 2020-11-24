Man previously identified as Rapid City robbery suspect is not the suspect

A man that police identified on Monday as a robbery suspect through surveillance footage of him and his car is actually not a suspect, the Rapid City Police Department said Tuesday.

Happy Jacks Casino on Cheyenne Boulevard was robbed by an armed man around 10:50 a.m. on Sunday, police said. Police spoke with the clerk who said a man entered the casino with a handgun, grabbed her, brought her to the register and demanded money. The man wasn’t able to access the register but assaulted the clerk and took some of her property. She was taken to the hospital for her injuries.

The woman and police described the suspect as a man in his late 20s to early 30s who was wearing dark pants, a gray mask, and a pink and purple hooded sweatshirt. They said he was seen with a light-colored late 2000s body-style Mercury Milan with damage to the front bumper.

On Monday police shared surveillance footage of the man and his car with the media and on its social media accounts. The department announced Tuesday that they spoke with the man and determined he is not the suspect.