Man receives 105-year prison sentence for Box Elder crime spree

“It’s very much equivalent to life; he’s never getting out with that sentence," said Shiloh MacNally.

Wickre asked for consecutive sentences but did not specify how long she thought Littrell should go to prison for, MacNally said. Wickre could not immediately be reached.

MacNally said she also didn't request a specific amount of years but asked Linngren to give her client a sentence that would give him the chance of parole so he could eventually have a life outside of prison.

MacNally said Littrell told Linngren that he was OK with whatever sentence she thought he deserved.

"He was essentially heartbroken for the victims. He understood the fear he put into their lives that day was an awful thing."

Many of the civilian victims gave emotional testimony about how Littrell's crime spree impacted them, MacNally said. Two ministers spoke on behalf of Littrell, saying he became a spiritual adviser to other inmates during the two years he spent in the Pennington County Jail.