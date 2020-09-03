Man sentenced after being accused of threatening to shoot Monument Health staff

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Rapid City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A man has been sentenced to probation and ordered to complete counseling after being accused of threatening to shoot Monument Health staff.

Robin Capsel was charged in October 2019 with making a terrorist threat after allegedly making his threat in a Facebook post. The Class 5 felony is punishable by up to five years in prison.

Capsel pleaded guilty to threatening or harassing people via electronic communications, a Class 1 misdemeanor punishable by up to one year in jail. It's unclear what he admitted to in court.

Capsel was sentenced to 180 days in jail but with 153 suspended and credit for 27 days served — meaning he didn’t have to spend any more time in jail if he completed probation.

He was sentenced to one year of probation and ordered to complete anger management and grief counseling classes. Capsel completed both programs in July, court records show.

Capsel was arrested after making a Facebook post with a photo of something that looked like a pistol silencer or suppressor that he called his “shh piece,” according to police reports.