A Pine Ridge man was sentenced to 41 months, or about 3.5 years, in federal prison after he sexually abused a minor he found injured along the side of the road.
Bishop Cottier, 29, of Pine Ridge, was sentenced Tuesday for sexual abuse of a minor.
According to a release from the U.S. Attorney's office, the charge relates to a 2017 incident where Cottier found the victim along the side of a road, picked her up and then sexually abused her at his home.
Prior to Cottier finding the vicitm, she had been in a car accident and had injured her leg.
This case was investigated by the FBI. Assistant U.S. Attorney Megan Poppen prosecuted.