Man sentenced to 10 years in prison for beating brother to death

But Viken said he was concerned that Larry still seemed to be blaming Eric for his own death since he wrote “it is hard to understand why he did what he did” when he attacked me first. The judge said the fight was over when when Larry decided to violently attack his brother.

Viken also mentioned Larry’s past assault and domestic violence convictions and said he needs to complete cognitive behavioral and alcohol treatment.

The facts and victim

What follows is from the factual basis document signed by Larry:

Larry and Eric got in a fight early in the morning of Jan. 22 after Eric woke up Larry, who was sleeping on a couch in the living room. Eric forced Larry to the floor and Larry cut his head after hitting it against the corner of a wall.

The fight ended, Eric went to the basement and Larry stayed upstairs.

But Larry became angry so he went to the garage and obtained a “pipe-like blunt object” that was about two-feet long and had the circumference of a boom handle.

Larry then went into the basement where he hit Eric, who was kneeling at the corner of the bed, in the back and the back of his head at least twenty times, causing “significant lacerations.”