Man sentenced to 35 years in prison for shooting Pine Ridge father of four

Bagola drove over to the Pine Ridge home last year after his girlfriend Keisha Hayes accused someone in the house of not providing enough methamphetamine for the money she paid, according to the factual basis document he signed.

Hayes and her cousin argued with the seller inside the home and then came back to the car to tell Bagola they wouldn’t be getting any more meth.

Bagola picked up a gun that was inside the car and knocked on the doors and windows of the home. He then fired seven rounds into the house which had seven people inside, including Weston’s two-week-old son.

Two of the rounds hit Weston, who died before medics arrived. Bagola fled and disposed of the gun.

The factual basis document makes no mention of Weston being involved in the drug deal or ensuing argument.

Defense lawyer Alecia Fuller asked for a 15-year sentence for Bagola, who she said feels “incredibly remorseful” for his actions after he initially tried to evade responsibility.

Bagola, 34, didn’t have any relatives attend his sentencing but Fuller said he has four children and support from their mother, who couldn’t attend the hearing due to work.