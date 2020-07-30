Man sentenced to 60 years in prison for beating retired Rapid City teacher to death

Connelly said Eastman took the bat to break into another car because he knew he wouldn't get very far in a city vehicle. He said Eastman also took pills and drank an entire bottle of alcohol that were stolen from the landfill.

Connelly said his client went to Mintzlaff because he lived near the landfill and planned to ask him for a ride to an area where he could steal a car since Mintzlaff sometimes gave him rides and cash. He said Eastman expressed affection toward Mintzlaff in the letter found at the house so there's no reason for him to have planned to kill him.

The vague Facebook messages, Eastman's failure to get rid of the baseball bat, and his shock when he learned he was being charged with murder show he didn't know what he had done, Connelly said.

A dedicated citizen

Mintzlaff’s two younger brothers, their wives and his best friend of 40 years described him as a passionate teacher, engaged citizen and volunteer who got along with everyone.

“We lost a great, dedicated, proud South Dakotan,” said Margie Derby, Mintzlaff’s sister-in-law.

Mintzlaff “changed many lives” and was constantly stopped in public by former students who loved him, said his best friend Mike Richardson.