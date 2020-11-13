Man seriously injured in Rapid City shooting

A man found with a handgun was seriously injured after being shot with a rifle Thursday evening in Rapid City, according to a news release from the police department.

The department says it has identified the shooter and arrested him on gun and drugs charges but not on charges directly related to the shooting.

“We’re still trying to determine the circumstances of the shooting itself,” to learn if it was self defense or criminal, spokesman Brendyn Medina said Friday.

Medina said police believe the shooting happened after an argument occurred outside the house and neighbors reported hearing multiple gunshots.

What follows is from the news release:

Police responded to reports of gunshots in the area of Willsie Avenue and Adams around 11 p.m. on Thursday. Officers found a man lying in the driveway of a home on the 200 block of Adams Street with a handgun and obvious gunshot wound.

The man was shot at least once in his upper body, Medina said.