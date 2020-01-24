Man shot by federal agent charged with assaulting five officers with car

The man shot by a federal agent during a pursuit last month is accused of assaulting five officers with his car that day.

Uriah Lafferty was indicted Jan. 22 on five charges of assaulting a federal officer on Dec. 19 near Hermosa. He was also charged with conspiracy to distribute at least 50 grams of methamphetamine between August 2014 and Dec. 19, 2019.

Lafferty is accused of assaulting a U.S. Marshal, Highway Patrol trooper and three Oglala Sioux officers.

The FBI did not name Lafferty when they previously confirmed they are investigating a Dec. 19 pursuit and shooting, but the details they provided match those in his indictment.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-525-6397 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

The pursuit began when police officers with the Oglala Sioux Tribe tried to pull over a suspect with a federal warrant, FBI spokesman Kevin Smith previously told the Journal. Other agencies, including the Highway Patrol and the U.S. Marshals Service, joined the pursuit until it ended on Spring Creek Cutoff east of Hermosa.

A federal agent shot the suspect who survived after being treated at a hospital, Smith said.