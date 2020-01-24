Man shot by federal agent charged with assaulting five officers with car

The man shot by a federal agent during a pursuit last month is accused of assaulting five officers with his car that day.
Uriah Lafferty was indicted Jan. 22 on five charges of assaulting a federal officer on Dec. 19 near Hermosa. He was also charged with conspiracy to distribute at least 50 grams of methamphetamine between August 2014 and Dec. 19, 2019.
Lafferty is accused of assaulting a U.S. Marshal, Highway Patrol trooper and three Oglala Sioux officers.
The FBI did not name Lafferty when they previously confirmed they are investigating a Dec. 19 pursuit and shooting, but the details they provided match those in his indictment.
The pursuit began when police officers with the Oglala Sioux Tribe tried to pull over a suspect with a federal warrant, FBI spokesman Kevin Smith previously told the Journal. Other agencies, including the Highway Patrol and the U.S. Marshals Service, joined the pursuit until it ended on Spring Creek Cutoff east of Hermosa.
A federal agent shot the suspect who survived after being treated at a hospital, Smith said.
It appears the officers were trying to arrest Lafferty after he was indicted Dec. 17 on a charge of making a false statement while purchasing a gun. Lafferty pleaded not guilty on Dec. 27 and a judge ordered him detained pre-trial after finding he is a flight risk and danger to community.
Lafferty tried to buy a semi-automatic pistol from First National Pawn in Rapid City on Oct. 1, the indictment says. He allegedly told the store he has never been convicted of a felony despite being convicted in 2010 of distributing meth.
Smith and Lafferty's defense lawyer said they couldn't comment when asked to confirm that Lafferty was the man who was shot Dec. 19 and that officers were trying to arrest him on the gun charge. A spokeswoman for the U.S. Attorneys Office was out of the office and unable to look up information on the case.
