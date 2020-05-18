Man shot by police tests positive for COVID-19; no other details released

Angel tested positive for COVID-19 but none of the Rapid City officers and DCI agents who came into contact with him did, Tim Bormann, spokesman for the Attorney General's Office, said in a Monday news release.

The officers and agents will follow agency and CDC guidelines regarding possible quarantines, monitoring and future testing since virus detection can occur at a late time, the news release says. The release does not mention if medical first responders and hospital staff were tested.

Bormann told the Journal that he doesn’t know how many officers and agents were tested and whether Angel tested positive before the incident or after he died.

While Bormann voluntarily shared the COVID-19 information with the media, he said the office won't be answering any questions until the DCI report is released.