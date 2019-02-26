A man shot Tuesday evening in Rapid City has serious, life-threatening injuries, the police department said in a press release.
The shooting was reported around 8 p.m. by someone driving the victim to the hospital, the release says. After speaking with witnesses at the hospital, police learned that the shooting took place in an alley behind the 700 block of Blaine Avenue. Police did not name the victim.
Police say there is no danger to the public and that detectives will investigate the shooting throughout the night. More information should be available Wednesday morning.