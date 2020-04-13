Man wires 'significant amount of money' after falling for kidnapping scam, police say

A man mentioned a robbery and said "don't make noise" in a hand-written note he gave to a Rapid City bank teller last week. The man then collected a large amount of cash before wiring it someone who claimed to have kidnapped his sister.
But it turns out there was no kidnapping or robbery. The man had been scammed and then for some unclear reason, shared the note when he was just withdrawing money from his own account, said police spokesman Brendyn Medina.
Medina said the strange incident is a reminder not to trust strangers on the phone offering or asking you to provide money transfers, gift certificates or debit cards. In cases where callers say a loved one is kidnapped or in harm, people should first call that person first to see if the threat is true and then contact police.
“We try to educate people to see the signs of the scam before they become a victim” because it’s very hard to track down scammers in other countries and return the money, he said.
Police learned of the incident when the Sentinel Federal Credit Union on Triple Crown Drive reported a robbery at 10:20 a.m. on April 9, according to a news release. Staff said a man had just gone through the drive-through to make a withdrawal and handed the teller the note.
Officers found the man parked at the Walmart on Stumer Road, the news release says. He told officers that he received a phone call earlier that day from a person with a foreign accent claiming to have kidnapped his sister. The caller said his sister would be released if he sent money through a wire transfer.
The man took a “significant amount of money” from his bank account and transferred it to the caller right before police arrived, Medina said.
Officers called the man’s sister who said she was safe and never kidnapped. That, plus the fact that the department had received a report of a similar call, made police realize this was a scam call.
Medina said the man never called his sister to see if the caller’s story was true, and it’s unclear why he gave the teller the note since it “wasn’t actually a robbery” since he was withdrawing his own money. Medina said the man may have been trying to tell the teller that he himself was being robbed by caller and needed help.
Officers called the number of the scammer which went to a foreign country and means the man will likely not be able to recover his money, Medina said.
— Contact Arielle Zionts at arielle.zionts@rapidcityjournal.com.
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.