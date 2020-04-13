Man wires 'significant amount of money' after falling for kidnapping scam, police say

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

A man mentioned a robbery and said "don't make noise" in a hand-written note he gave to a Rapid City bank teller last week. The man then collected a large amount of cash before wiring it someone who claimed to have kidnapped his sister.

But it turns out there was no kidnapping or robbery. The man had been scammed and then for some unclear reason, shared the note when he was just withdrawing money from his own account, said police spokesman Brendyn Medina.

Medina said the strange incident is a reminder not to trust strangers on the phone offering or asking you to provide money transfers, gift certificates or debit cards. In cases where callers say a loved one is kidnapped or in harm, people should first call that person first to see if the threat is true and then contact police.

“We try to educate people to see the signs of the scam before they become a victim” because it’s very hard to track down scammers in other countries and return the money, he said.

Police learned of the incident when the Sentinel Federal Credit Union on Triple Crown Drive reported a robbery at 10:20 a.m. on April 9, according to a news release. Staff said a man had just gone through the drive-through to make a withdrawal and handed the teller the note.