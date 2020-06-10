Man who helped re-bury murder victim Jessica Rehfeld sentenced to probation

Roetzel said she’s not sure what sending Frye to prison would achieve since he’s stayed out of trouble for 3.5 years shows he can be successful on probation as he “works to make amends” to the Rehfelds and the community.

She acknowledged that Michael Rehfeld has a “significant disagreement” with her sentencing suggestion, but he did not speak to the judge and did not want to speak with the Journal.

Defense lawyer Jamy Patterson said there are “no words to express the remorse” Frye feels but sending him to prison “would not benefit anyone.”

“I am sorry,” Frye said in court. “I hate myself for what I did” and think about and regret it every day.

“Mr Rehfeld, if I could have gone back in time” I would have helped your family and not do what I did, he said.

Frye told the Journal that Klinetobe threatened him and his family, but he still can’t figure out what caused him help with the re-burial and fail to report the murder.

Hirth — who is accused of being the person who stabbed Rehfeld and is the only defendant whose case remains unresolved — is expected to appear in court on June 18 for the second part of his competency hearing. Doctors at the state mental health hospital say Hirth's competency has been restored while experts hired by his lawyers say he is is still incompetent.

