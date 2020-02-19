Man who killed himself in Custer standoff identified, suspected of robbing three pharmacies

The man who killed himself last week in Custer after engaging in an hours-long armed standoff, fleeing from police and allegedly robbing Oxycodone from three Rapid City pharmacies has been identified.
The man involved in the Feb. 11 incident was Christopher White, a 60-year-old from rural Custer County, according to a Wednesday article in the Custer County Chronicle.
White is suspected of robbing a Rapid City pharmacy on Feb. 11 and also in January and February, Brendyn Medina, spokesman for the Rapid City Police Department, told the Journal on Tuesday.
The first robbery occurred Dec. 17, 2019, at the Boyd's Drug Mart on Mount Rushmore Road. The second and third robberies occurred Jan. 14 and Feb. 11 at the Boyd's on East St. Patrick Street.
"We're confident that it's the same suspect in each instance" based on witness description and surveillance footage, Medina said. "Not only that, but the M.O. is almost identical in each one, he added.
White wore a mask, displayed a firearm and demanded Oxycodone from pharmacies in all three cases, Medina said.
The robberies occurred nearly a month apart, which is the same amount of time a bottle of prescription pills usually lasts. Oxycodone is a an opioid prescribed to manage pain, according to WebMD. The drug has a risk for abuse and addiction that can lead to overdose and death.
Witnesses described the suspect in the first robbery as a slender, 6-feet-tall white man in his 50s, according to a police Facebook post from the time. Witnesses said the man was wearing a dirty tan jacket, jeans, square glasses and a surgical mask.
In the second robbery, witnesses said the suspect was a 50-year-old white man with black hair who was wearing a yellow surgical mask, a Broncos cap and a brown jacket, the police department said at the time.
The suspect in the third robbery was described as an older white man wearing a tan jacket, baseball cap and surgical mask, Medina said. The suspect's outfit and vehicle described by witnesses matches those of the man who killed himself with a small-caliber rifle in Custer, he previously told the Journal.
Detectives were also able to examine surveillance footage in the third robbery because the Boyd's on East St. Patrick Street installed a security camera after the first robbery, Medina said.
According to a previous joint news release from the Rapid City Police Department and Custer County Sheriff's Office:
The Feb. 11 incident began around 3 p.m. when the Boyd's on East St. Patrick Street in Rapid City reported an armed robbery. Witnesses told officers that a man approached the pharmacy, displayed a firearm and demanded prescription medication. The pharmacists complied.
Witnesses provided officers with a description of the suspect's vehicle and its license plate, and officers alerted law enforcement agencies across the Black Hills about the suspect vehicle.
A Custer County sheriff's deputy spotted the vehicle around 3:45 p.m. as it was driving southbound on U.S. Highway 16/385 north of Custer. The deputy tried to stop the vehicle, but the driver fled.
Deputies pursued the vehicle south into Custer where it turned west onto Mount Rushmore Road. They used a tactical vehicle intervention — when officers carefully hit a fleeing vehicle to cause it to spin and stop — and the driver stopped near Mount Rushmore Road and North Second Street.
Law enforcement surrounded the vehicle and saw the driver holding a firearm against himself. They negotiated with the man for more than three hours until he shot himself around 7:30 p.m. First responders staged at the scene tried to save the man but he was pronounced dead at a nearby hospital.
The Custer County Chronicle wrote in a Feb. 11 Facebook that the standoff involved more than 20 officers and posted a photo that shows law enforcement surrounding and pointing weapons at a dark blue pickup.
Marty Mechaley, Custer County sheriff, was the one who conducted the tactical vehicle intervention against White, according to the Wednesday Chronicle article. Once the pickup stopped, Mechaley said, both he and White pulled out their guns. White held up his weapon — which appeared to be a .22 caliber rifle with the stock sawed off to make a pistol grip — against himself.
Mechaley said White asked him to shoot him and said he didn't want to go to prison where he would die, the Chronicle reported. For more than three hours, Mechaley and deputies took turns encouraging White to put down his weapon and telling him they don't want to shoot him. Deputies let White speak with his longtime girlfriend on the phone and bought him cigarettes when he ran out in an attempt to calm him down.
White eventually tried to shoot himself in the chest but the safety was on. Minutes later, he shot and killed himself.
The Journal left multiple voice messages and emails for Mechaley and the sheriff's office since the Feb. 11 incident asking for the agency to identify the suspect and share details about the standoff negotiations. Mechaley responded by email a week later to say information would be released on Wednesday but as of Wednesday afternoon, the Journal has still not received answers to its questions.
