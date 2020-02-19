Man who killed himself in Custer standoff identified, suspected of robbing three pharmacies

The Custer County Chronicle wrote in a Feb. 11 Facebook that the standoff involved more than 20 officers and posted a photo that shows law enforcement surrounding and pointing weapons at a dark blue pickup.

Marty Mechaley, Custer County sheriff, was the one who conducted the tactical vehicle intervention against White, according to the Wednesday Chronicle article. Once the pickup stopped, Mechaley said, both he and White pulled out their guns. White held up his weapon — which appeared to be a .22 caliber rifle with the stock sawed off to make a pistol grip — against himself.

Mechaley said White asked him to shoot him and said he didn't want to go to prison where he would die, the Chronicle reported. For more than three hours, Mechaley and deputies took turns encouraging White to put down his weapon and telling him they don't want to shoot him. Deputies let White speak with his longtime girlfriend on the phone and bought him cigarettes when he ran out in an attempt to calm him down.

White eventually tried to shoot himself in the chest but the safety was on. Minutes later, he shot and killed himself.

The Journal left multiple voice messages and emails for Mechaley and the sheriff's office since the Feb. 11 incident asking for the agency to identify the suspect and share details about the standoff negotiations. Mechaley responded by email a week later to say information would be released on Wednesday but as of Wednesday afternoon, the Journal has still not received answers to its questions.

