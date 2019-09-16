A man convicted of the 1982 shooting deaths of a Rapid City father and daughter died Sunday in prison after an illness, according to a news release from the Department of Corrections.
Edwin Swallow, 60, died in a comfort care setting at the Jameson Annex at the state penitentiary in Sioux Falls, the release says.
Swallow was serving two life sentences without the chance of parole for the first-degree murder of 17-year-old Cynthia Wilson and the first-degree manslaughter of Connie Wilson, her 43-year-old father, according to Journal archives. Swallow, who was 23 at the time, shot them at their Rapid City home. Prosecutors said the shootings happened when Swallow and two others tried to rob Connie Wilson.
You have free articles remaining.
He was also sentenced to 45 years in a Texas prison after pleading guilty to three count of first-degree murder and one count of attempted murder, archives show.
Swallow, originally from Kentucky, committed the Texas crimes in 1981 and the Rapid City killings in 1982, according to archives. He was sentenced in 1983 for the Texas case and indicted the next year by a Pennington County grand jury for the Rapid City one. A jury found him guilty of the Rapid City killings in 1986.