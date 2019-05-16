An Allen man was sentenced Thursday to time served after lying in relation to the alleged 2017 ax murder of his nephew.
Nathaniel Waters will be released after spending six months at the Pennington County Jail and spend two years on supervised release, according to federal court records. He could have been sentenced to up to five years.
Judge Jeffrey Viken handed down the sentence after Waters pleaded guilty to making a false statement when he told an FBI agent he was asleep in his trailer when a fire started.
As part of Waters' plea deal, prosecutors dropped a charge of being an accessory after the fact for allegedly helping Emery Arapahoe III avoid punishment for allegedly using an ax to kill Waters' nephew, 24-year-old Raymond (Ray) Waters Jr., inside his Allen home on Oct. 16, 2017.
After law enforcement officers responded to a fire at the trailer around 6 a.m. that day, Waters told them that he woke up to the smell of the smoke and jumped out his bedroom window, according to a factual basis document he signed. He said he tried to wake up Ray by banging on the outside of the room he was sleeping in. Waters repeated his original story in a November interview even when the FBI agent said it's unlikely that he was home when the blaze broke out.
The next month, Waters admitted to the agent that he wasn't home when the fire began and that he found his house on fire when he returned home after being with a friend, the document said.
Arapahoe, now 18, was underage at the time of the alleged attack and is scheduled to plead guilty Friday to second-degree murder and to arson for setting Waters' trailer on fire. He faces up to life in prison for both crimes after his case was transferred to adult court.